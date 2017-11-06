STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Ravenwood girls repeat; BA boys four-peat

STORY AND PHOTOS By KINDELL BUCHANAN

Williamson County schools showed up strong today at the 2017 TSSAA Cross Country State Championships at the Iroquois Steeplechase in Percy Warner Park Saturday.

Ravenwood’s girls team captured its second straight Large School title, while Brentwood Academy’s boys took home their fourth straight Division II-AA championship and BA’s girls placed second.

The Lady Raptors were led by Annika Sleenhoff’s sixth-place finish. They had a team score of 102 points.

“This season just held so many challenges for each and every one of us and it really took everyone,” Ravenwood senior Carson Everman said. “Even our (junior varsity) kids stepped up and put in 100% effort to make what happened today happen, so all of us are insanely grateful for getting to experience it all together. We left it all out there.”

BA’s Matthew McMillan (16:34.39) and Matthew Porter (16:43.67) finished first and second, while teammates George Payne (16:58.85) and Jackson Gregory (17:10.06) were fourth and fifth.

“It’s super tough in our division with so many good teams, good coaches, and good athletes,” BA head coach Marshall Smith said. “To be able to come out on top is really, really gratifying and just a great reflection of the boys and the time, effort and energy they’ve put in.”

Brentwood Academy senior Meredith Helton won her second straight state championship with a mark of 19:03.22. The Lady Eagles had 69 total points. Girls Preparatory School placed first with 63 points.

Ravenwood’s boys (210 points) finished seventh in the Division I Large School meet, while Franklin (241 points) was 11th and Independence (317 points) placed 15th.

Brentwood’s girls (187 points) finished fifth and Franklin (275) placed 12th.