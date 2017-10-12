State extends deadline to apply for courthouse security grants

SUPREME COURT OF TENNESSEE

The Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts has extended its deadline for court security grant applications to Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Grant applications received on or before the original due date of October 16, 2017 will move forward in the review and decision process.

The Administrative Office of the Courts launched a one-time court security grant program effective Aug. 18, 2017. The AOC received $2 million in one-time funds appropriated by the Tennessee General Assembly and Gov. Bill Haslam to improve court security across Tennessee. The past year has yielded at least two serious security breaches in Lewis and Coffee Counties, one resulting in serious injuries to a deputy.

Preference will be given to counties with courtrooms that do not currently meet the present minimum courtroom security standards as well as counties that have experienced a courtroom security breach during the 12-month period of July 1, 2016 – June 30, 2017.

For more information about the court security grant, please contact Mitch Turner at mitch.turner@tncourts.gov, or visit TNCourts.gov for grant application and information.