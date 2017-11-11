State Library and Archives will host genealogy workshop Thanksgiving weekend

On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the staff at the Library and Archives is encouraging Tennesseans to visit the library and celebrate “Family History Day” by learning more about genealogical research.

“I invite Tennesseans looking to discover more about their heritage. This event is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together to reflect and be thankful for each other and their ancestors,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “I encourage people to reserve their seats as soon as possible.”

Gordon Belt, director of the Library and Archives’ public services section, will present a genealogy workshop for beginners entitled, “Genealogy A to Z,” which will provide tips and guidance for anyone interested in starting their family history research. The workshop will also include advice on researching Library and Archives’ collections, which can offer a wealth of information for those researching their ancestry. After the workshop, Library and Archives staff members will be on hand to help visitors with their research.

The session will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 , at the Library and Archives auditorium, and research assistance will be available until 4:30 p.m. While the workshop is free, reservations are required due to limited seating.

To make a reservation, visit genealogy101.eventbrite.com. Please note that Library and Archives will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday, so it is important to make reservations beforehand.