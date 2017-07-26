State of the County address covers animals, roads, schools

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

County Mayor Rogers Anderson made one big announcement Wednesday during the annual State of the County address regarding a new animal shelter.

“We’re looking at some blueprints, we’re looking at some land,” he said. “We hope to be announcing a new animal center soon.”

The animal shelter, a possible forthcoming referendum to raise the sales tax and funding for schools were all major highlights of the hour-long speech. The address was given at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott Convention Center.

Williamson Medical Center sponsored the address and Williamson, Inc. organized it. The four-term county mayor delivered the 15th State of the County speech with his six children in attendance.

Anderson spoke about how last year the shelter had taken in 3,900 animals, an 875 animal increase from the year before.

The shelter has also had a 96 percent save rate, he said.

He said the shelter is overcrowded and would need to move in the next two to three years.

Williamson County Schools capital improvement plan dominated the first quarter of the speech with Anderson speaking on the growth of the county. He discussed necessary county funding for the $500 million price tag on school construction projects.

The county has the only educational impact fee in the state and it is expected to generate more than $25 million a year, once it is ramped up. It is not ready at this time, though, so the county needs to look at other funding options.

Anderson said he has talked to all cities within the county and they have agreed to give up their portion of a half-cent sales tax. A special election will be held this fall for voters to approve or disapprove going from 9.25 percent sales tax to 9.75 percent.

“Go to the polls and vote your conscience,” he said.

Anderson also made an announcement that construction on extending Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin would begin in January.

Touching on a topic he talked about in depth Tuesday, Anderson mentioned building a sports complex in the county as a need. He is currently putting together a board for a sports authority.

Standing on stage Tuesday for a Breakfast with the Mayors, he said he thinks a sports authority would be important for bringing professional teams to the county.

“Bring your training camp site here,” he said. “We’d love to have you.”

As the speech ended, Brentwood resident John Byers asked Anderson if he had a response to the idea of Brentwood possibly exiting the school system.

“They’ve not reached out to me,” Anderson said. “I’m sure they will. It would carry a heavy price tag.”

