State of the County speech set for July 26

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will deliver his annual State of the County speech during a Williamson, Inc. luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs hotel.

The annual presentations generally offer upbeat statistics and information on PowerPoint about a wide range of areas, including education, employment, public safety, capital projects, technology and agriculture.



The county government on Monday morning passed a budget for 2017-2018 that won’t require a property tax increase, an ongoing sense of pride for Anderson and for the County Commission. But Anderson said holding the line was “difficult.”

Yet growth in the population — especially the population of school-age children — made passing that budget a challenge. Anderson has visited the incorporated cities in the county to ask them to give up their portion of a sales tax increase in order to pay for schools construction.

The county government also has begun discussions about selling its interest in the convention center at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott where Anderson will give his presentation. The city of Franklin also owns an interest in the convention center.