State of the Schools highlights importance of technology, donations

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Williamson Inc, Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special Schools District and Battle Ground Academy hosted the annual State of the Schools address Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of teaching technology and skills in schools.

According the panel, access to and proper training with technology are the biggest challenges in the upcoming school year.

“We have so many tech-savvy students, it’s genuinely hard to keep up,” Franklin Special Schools District Director Dave Snowden said.

“We can teach students to use technology as a tool, but the challenge, and what we are trying to do, is teach them to know when to use it for what they need,” Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney added. “We want the students to have the access to research but to also know it doesn’t replace learning and studying and to be conscientious users.”

To hire instructors and provide opportunities to teach these and other skills, Looney emphasized the importance of funding, namely donations from the county’s businesses and families.

“To hire instructors and incentivize them to move here, we’re going to have to ask how much we want to have a great schools system,” Looney said.

Williamson County, the wealthiest of Tennessee’s 95 counties, receives the 64th most funding from the state, leaving the operational budget about $550 lower per child than the state goal.

Making up that gap is a challenge.

“Across public and private schools, people will have to talk about how committed they are to great education,” Battle Ground Academy Headmaster Will Kesler said.

Looney and Kesler urged parents and businesses to contribute to the schools, to maintain the county’s educational progress.