State offering $4.5 million to increase recycling efforts

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is now accepting applications for recycling and waste reduction grants totaling $4.5 million to fund convenience centers, public education efforts, and recycling equipment.

“Since 2015, TDEC has had a renewed focus on supporting local communities in a broader goal to reduce waste across the state while increasing recycling rates,” TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau said in an announcing the grants. “These grants aim to involve the public in targeted ways to reduce dependence on landfills in their own neighborhoods.”

All grants will support local governments’ efforts toward achieving their waste reduction and recycling goals. The application process is open until Oct. 2, 2017.

Statewide waste reduction and recycling goals stem from TDEC’s 2015-2025 Solid Waste and Materials Management Plan, which contains eight Objectives to further communities waste reduction efforts and boost local economic activity.

Recycling Equipment Grant

TDEC has allocated $500,000 for these offerings – $200,000 for rural counties with populations of 50,000 or less, and $300,000 for suburban and urban counties with greater population density. Those eligible to apply include cities, solid waste authorities and non-profit organizations. No grant may exceed $50,000 and a local match of 10-50 percent is required.

Used Oil Grant

TDEC has allocated $1.5 million for grants for the collection of used oil and other automotive fluids. The purpose of the used oil grant is to reduce the amount of improperly disposed used oil by providing incentives to increase the number of collection facilities for used oil generated by do-it-yourselfers.

Convenience Center Grant

TDEC has allocated $1 million to provide funding assistance to eligible counties that need to enhance their collection assurance requirements through upgrades of existing sites, establishment of new sites or elimination and replacement of unmanned county collection systems known as “Green Boxes”.

Education and Outreach Grant

TDEC has allocated $1 million to support efforts of local governments, school districts and non-profit organizations toward consistent promotion of waste reduction, diversion and recycling.

Recycling Measurement Grant

TDEC has allocated $500,000 to support the efforts of local governments, non-profit organizations and private entities towards accurately measuring the materials they manage.

For more information about TDEC’s Solid Waste Management grant offerings and to apply, visit http://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/grants-materials-management-grants or contact Loretta Harrington at (615) 532-0086 or solid.waste@tn.gov.