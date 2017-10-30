Home
State Park volunteers up by 15 percent over 2016

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION

Tennessee State Parks benefitted from the helping hands of 1,000 volunteers on National Public Lands Day – a 15 percent increase from the same day last year.

“Some of our popular as well as lesser known parks saw exceptional growth in the number of residents coming out to help,” said Brock Hill, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation deputy commissioner of parks and conservation. “This spirit speaks to the value our public lands offer Tennesseans: healthy recreation opportunities, local economic engines and responsible land conservation.”

state parks
A group works at Henry Horton State Park near Chapel Hill. Tennessee. // TENNESSEE STATE PARKS

Volunteers came out to support 52 different parks in Tennessee’s statewide system on Sept. 30. Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail State Park had the most helpers at 122. Pickwick Landing State Park in West Tennessee and Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park near Chattanooga saw the biggest increases in participation – from two and six volunteers in 2016, respectively, to 50 and 32 volunteers in 2017.

Other parks, including David Crockett Birthplace in East Tennessee and Cedars of Lebanon in Middle Tennessee, saw upwards of 80 individuals mulching, constructing hiking trails, cleaning playground equipment and more.

Tennessee State Parks hosts five signature hikes annually to encourage visitors of all skill levels to get outside and enjoy our public lands. The final hike of 2017 will be the After Thanksgiving Hike on Friday, Nov. 24. To view a list of planned hikes across the state, as well as all Tennessee State Park events and park information, visit www.tnstateparks.com.

 

Park # of Volunteers in 2017 # of Volunteers in 2016
Bicentennial Mall 4 3
Big Cypress Tree 3 17
Big Hill Pond 7 1
Big Ridge 20 2
Bledose Creek 10 55
Booker T. Washington 24 2
Burgess Falls 38 59
Cedars of Lebanon 86 0
Cordull Hull 10 0
Cove Lake 2 0
Cumberland Mountain 4 10
Cumberland Trail 122 16
Cummins Falls 1 0
David Crockett 10 150
David Crockett Birthplace 87 7
Dunbar Cave 3 12
Edgar Evins 24 15
Fort Loudoun 4 0
Fort Pillow 20 7
Frozen Head 5 8
Harpeth River 15 0
Harrison Bay 5 10
Henry Horton 70 88
Hiwassee/Ocoee 32 6
Indian Mountain 10 4
Johnsonville 23 27
Long Hunter 2 10
Meeman-Shelby 8 0
Montgomery Bell 16 2
Mousetail Landing 1 8
Natchez Trace 4 4
Nathan Bedford Forrest 4 2
Norris Dam 18 0
Old Stone Fort 2 3
Panther Creek 30 10
Paris Landing 1 5
Pickwick 50 2
Pinson Mounds 4 12
Port Royal 0 8
Radnor Lake 62 40
Red Clay 14 5
Reelfoot 9 7
Roan Mountain 32 8
Rock Island 9 22
Rocky Fork 1 7
Seven Islands 20 7
Sgt. Alvin C. York 2 40
South Cumberland 38 28
Standing Stone 3 16
T.O. Fuller 5 14
Tims Ford 18 18

