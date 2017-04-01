State Parks are putting out buffets, egg hunts Easter weekend

Tennessee State Parks is offering events and discounts for the whole family during the Easter holiday weekend.

From celebratory buffets to golf games to egg hunts, the parks are the perfect way to spend the weekend.

The following Tennessee State Park restaurants — which range in distance from about 35 to about 150 miles from this area — are offering special holiday dining options for guests who wish to celebrate in a beautiful, natural setting with home-style favorites on Sunday, April 16:

Cumberland Mountain State Park (Crossville)

David Crockett State Park (Lawrenceburg)

Fall Creek Falls State Park (Spencer)

Montgomery Bell State Park (Burns)

Natchez Trace State Park (Wildersville)

Paris Landing State Park (Buchanan)

Pickwick Landing State Park (Counce)

Menus and restaurant hours can be found here: http://tnstateparks.com/about/promotions/.

More than a dozen parks are also offering themed activities on Easter weekend, including egg hunts on Saturday, April 15. Activity details can be found here: http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/easter#/?holiday=easter.

Tennessee State Park’s nine golf courses offer exceptional golf experiences amidst the beauty only found in a state park setting. Information on tee times and golf trail annual passes can be found here: http://www.tngolftrail.net/.

For a full recap of all Easter promotions offered by Tennessee State Parks, visit http://tnstateparks.com/blog/easter-feasts-and-fun.