State Parks Conservancy aims to add facilities, activities

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy – a recently formed nonprofit partner of Tennessee State Parks within the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation – will look to enhance visitor offerings at Tennessee State Parks in education, health and other special areas.

“This supporting organization to TDEC will make the park experience better for visitors through additional historical, cultural and recreational opportunities,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “Individuals and corporate partners can directly contribute to the sustainability and longevity of our statewide park system.”

Established in 2016, the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy was created to allow corporations, foundations and individuals to support the Tennessee State Parks system as a whole. Funds raised through the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy will go towards educational programs like field trips and outdoor classrooms, health initiatives like playgrounds, and special park projects like museum exhibits.

Modeled after the National Park Foundation, the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy will make donated funds available to Tennessee’s 56 state parks on a grant-based system.

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy is hosting a kickoff event will take place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Tickets are $50 per person and include refreshments and catering provided by the staff at Henry Horton State Park. Remarks will be made by TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau and others. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tennessee-state-parks-conservancy-kickoff-reception-tickets-32480618404 or at the event.

For more information on the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, visit http://tnstateparks.com/conservancy/who-we-are.