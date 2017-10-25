State recommends tips for a safe Halloween

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) are partnering together for a safe Halloween.

The THP will plan for increased visibility and enforcement efforts on Halloween to ensure a safe and happy holiday for all Tennesseans.

There were four people killed on Halloween night per the Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN) during the 2013-2015 time periods. Two of the four fatal crashes involved drunk drivers.

“There is typically a dramatic increase in pedestrian traffic on Halloween. It is important for us to remind motorists to slow down and watch for children on all roadways. This is a time of good family fun. However, children, parents and motorists must remember that safety comes first,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David Purkey said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 43 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night (from 6 p.m. on October 31 to 5:59 a.m. November 1) from 2009 to 2013 were in crashes involving a drunk driver. On Halloween Night alone, 119 people lost their lives over that same period.

By Halloween 2016, there were 80 pedestrian fatalities in Tennessee. That’s four more pedestrian deaths compared to this same time last year. Children out trick-or-treating and the parents accompanying them are at increased risk of injury during the Halloween weekend.

It is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. In 2015, Tennessee averaged 25.9% Alcohol-Impaired Driving fatalities. THP arrested 6,421 impaired drivers. Currently in 2016, the THP has arrested 6,647 impaired drivers. For Checkpoint information visit THP’s website.

“We will also be conducting increased patrols and using enforcement techniques to look for aggressive or impaired drivers,” THP Colonel Tracy Trott said. “Partygoers should plan ahead, designate a sober driver. Don’t make the poor decision to get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. Our goal is to keep children safe from those who blatantly disobey the law this Halloween,” he added.

Halloween safety tips for parents, children and motorists are listed below.

Tips for Motorists

Slow down. Watch for children walking on roads, medians and curbs.

Be extra alert when pulling in and out of driveways.

Be especially alert for children darting out from between parked vehicles and from behind bushes and shrubs. They’re excited and may not be paying attention.

Do not pass other vehicles that have stopped in the roadway. They could be dropping off children.

If you are driving to a Halloween party, put your mask on after you park the car.

Never drink and drive. If you are partying, designate a driver.

Tips for Parents

Adults should accompany children at all times and supervise their “trick or treat” activities.

Teach children to “stop, look left-right-left, and listen” before they cross the street.

Instruct children to stay on sidewalks and to cross only at corners or crosswalks.

Use a flashlight and wear retro-reflective strips or patches on your clothing or costume to be more visible to motorists.

Be certain that the mask does not obstruct vision or hearing.

Ensure that costumes do not impede walking or driving ability.

Tips for Pedestrians (children and adults)