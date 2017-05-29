State route 96 widening construction to begin soon

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A transportation project that has awaited construction funding for more than a decade is finally being built.

As part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s three-year-plan that came out a couple of weeks ago, funding for state Route 96 to be widened is now available.

“This project is one that has been on the backlog for more than 10 years,” said Kathryn Schulte, TDOT spokeswoman.

The state’s transportation improvement plan shows that TDOT plans to start widening the two-lane highway to four lanes this year. The widening will run from east of Arno Road to east of Wilson Pike, a 5.6-mile stretch.

The Tennessee General Assembly recently approved Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE act which will increase gas and diesel taxes over the next three years. The money gained from the tax hike will be used to help fund a slew of backlogged state transportation projects.

Schulte said this project met that criteria.

“This project was essentially ready for construction, it just lacked funding,” she said.

The estimated cost of the project is $37.5 million and will take three years to build, she said. She said bidding out to contractors should begin this summer.

The other construction project detailed in the three year plan and the one receiving the most attention is the building of the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway. But the state Route 96 project also has its own value, Schulte said.

“Eventually the 96 corridor will be widened to Murfreesboro,” she said. “The big picture is this will help improve connectivity between I-65, I-840, and I-24.”

