STATE VOLLEYBALL: Brentwood, BA reach semifinals; Ravenwood stays alive

VOLLEYBALL

Class AAA State Tournament (at Blackman High School)

Brentwood 3 vs. Hardin Valley 0 (Winner’s Bracket Quarterfinals)

The Brentwood Lady Bruins advanced to the winner’s bracket semifinals with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-21 win against Hardin Valley Tuesday.

Logan Eggleston led the charge with 17 kills, four digs, two aces and a block, while Tori Carpenter posted 27 assists, five digs, four kills and an ace.

Andrea Aceveda added 14 digs, five aces and one assist.

Brentwood will battle Siegel for a state championship berth at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State University.

Earlier Tuesday, the Lady Bruins took down Cleveland 25-21, 25-12, 25-23.

Ravenwood 3 vs. Tennessee High 0 (Loser’s Bracket First Round)

Ravenwood kept its championship hopes alive with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 win against Tennessee High in the first round of the loser’s bracket Wednesday.

The Lady Raptors will take on Hardin Valley in an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at MTSU.

Earlier in the day, Ravenwood fell to Collierville 19-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10, 11-15.

If Ravenwood defeats Hardin Valley, it will play again at 2:30 p.m. If it wins that contest, it’ll compete in the loser’s bracket semifinals at 4:30 p.m.

Division II-AA State Tournament Quarterfinals (at Middle Tennessee State University)

Brentwood Academy 3 vs. Briarcrest 2

The BA Lady Eagles advanced to the II-AA state semifinals with a 25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 11-25, 16-14 win against Briarcrest.

BA will take on Baylor in a semifinal bout at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blackman High School.