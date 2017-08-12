Statewide historic preservation conference coming in September

This year’s annual Tennessee Preservation Trust statewide preservation conference is set for Sept. 20-22 in downtown Franklin.

The Franklin Marriott Cool Springs is the headquarters hotel for the out-of-town guests expected at the conference.

This year’s theme is Preservation and Placemaking Possibilities – that exist across Tennessee.

The conference is designed for leaders and practitioners from the historic preservation, community revitalization, government, design, development, land conservation, and non-profit communities across Tennessee. This year’s agenda is designed to cover a wide-range of topics including Tennessee’s history, preservation, revitalization and adaptive reuse, battlefield and historic landscape conservation – all integrated and illustrated in Franklin’s successful placemaking and preservation efforts.

Meetings and events will be taking place at the Franklin Theatre, Gallery 202, Franklin City Hall, St. Paul’s Church, the Williamson County Archives, area breweries and distilleries, and notable local preservation sites.