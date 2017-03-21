Group stitching for a good cause at Brentwood Library

Pictured, clockwise from bottom left: Molly Chatterjee, Gloria Wilhelm, Kathi Carr, Robin Gray, Gail Camplair, Becky Logan, Wray Estes, Marjorie Ridge, Jo Collins, Helen Hawkenson, Rita Tumis

BY LANDON WOODROOF

At the Brentwood Library on Tuesday morning, tucked away in a back room removed from the bustle of patrons and the sea of books, a group of women sat around a table turning yarn into gifts to comfort the vulnerable.

Whether knitting tiny blankets for babies in intensive care or hats and scarves for the homeless, the women of Stitching for Charity use their skills to help others, and they have a good time doing it.

Stitching for Charity gathers at the Brentwood Library on the third Tuesday of each month, usually in one of the large meeting rooms near the entrance. This week the 10 knitting and crocheting women met in the Fall Room, due to renovations.

“For craft and camaraderie,” Jo Collins answered cheerfully when asked why she attends the Stitching for Charity meetings. Indeed, when the group first started, it was just a get-together for women who enjoyed working with fabrics.

“In 2008, we just came to stitch,” Robin Gray said. “By 2010, we had started talking about doing it for charity.”

The women began making special projects for different organizations based on need. For instance, at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, they would make quilts for chemotherapy patients. For the organization Parents Reaching Out, which provides support to families with infants in intensive or critical care, the group would stitch baby blankets or hats.

Other organizations the group has sent items to over the years include Centennial Women’s Hospital, Room in the Inn, Williamson Medical Center and GraceWorks. For a while they even worked with the charity A Soldier’s Child, making “hero blankets” for kids who lost a parent due to war.

Overall, Stitching for Charity has created more than 5,000 items for these and other organizations, including 1,982 hats, according to Kathi Carr, who is something like the group record-keeper.

Yarn for the women’s projects has been donated to the group over the years by the Friends of the Brentwood Library and the Rotary Club of Brentwood.

Many of the women involved have been stitching for most of their lives.

“My mother did it, and one of her sisters did it, and her mother before them did it,” Marjorie Ridge explained.

The group, which usually attracts around 15 women to its meetings, consists of both knitters and crocheters.

“A lot of people can do both. We’re so talented,” Collins said with a smile.

While most projects can be either knitted or crocheted, some group members do have a clear preference.

“Those crocheters will tell you that crocheting is faster,” Ridge said, while knitting. “That they can get more done.”

Not all of the group’s work gets completed at its monthly meetings. Many members of Stitching for Charity toil away on projects all month long.

“We still keep stitching,” Gray said. “We’re only here for two hours. We take our projects home and bring them back.” Gray particularly enjoys working on lap quilts since she can work on those while watching a movie at the movie theatre.

“She’s the only person that I know that can do that,” Ridge said.

As productive as they may be, the meetings are also a time for the women to congregate, catch up with each other and relax in a social environment.

Molly Chatterjee is a retired OB/GYN who enjoys making hats and blankets for babies. She has found that spending more time involved with Stitching for Charity has had a positive impact on her life.

“After my retirement, I have a little more time,” she said. “It’s been therapeutic. The knitting and the crocheting, it helps me a great deal.”

The group is always looking for new members.

“This is open to anyone who wants to come,” Carr said. “We do not teach knitting and crocheting, though.”

Even those who don’t know how to do those things, however, are welcome to come to a meeting.

“[You’re] welcome to just come and hang out,” Gray said.