BREAKING: Brentwood police seek owner of stolen Dobro

Brentwood police are seeking the public’s help in reuniting a stolen musical instrument with its owner.

According to a message on the Brentwood Police Department’s Facebook page, police arrested a man recently on suspicion of stealing several guitars as well as a Dobro from the Brentwood area. So far, the department has been unable to locate the Dobro’s owner. The instrument has no serial number, so police are hoping that a member of the public can identify it and come to claim it.

In order to cut down on the risk of any false claims, the department is keeping the circumstances of the Dobro’s theft a secret for now.

Detective Adrian Breedlove with the Brentwood Police Department identified the suspect as Dwight Clark, 47, of Nashville, and said he was arrested on Tuesday, March 21. Breedlove said that Clark confessed to the theft of the Dobro and several guitars. These instruments were stolen in three separate incidents.

The police department asks that the owner of the Dobro or someone who knows the owner contact Det. Breedlove at 615-371-2263 or adrian.breedlove@brentwoodtn.gov in order to claim it.

Additional pictures of the instrument can be found on the department’s Facebook page.