Children’s home taking down historic gate for widening project

By LANDON WOODROOF

A historic piece of the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes is coming down to make way for the widening of Franklin Road.

If you’ve driven past the homes recently you may have noticed that one half of the stone entrance has been razed. A piece of construction equipment sits next to the other one, ready to knock it down as well.

Greg McCoy, the president and treasurer of the TBCH, said that the TBCH was removing the entrance itself to try to preserve the stone for future use.

“We’re just trying to salvage some history of the columns that were put out there in the early 1900s,” he said. The TBCH moved to its current Brentwood campus in 1911. He said he was not sure exactly when the entrance was built but that a capstone that has been removed refers to the organizations first president, William J. Stewart, who held that office until 1941.

As part of the widening project, the City of Brentwood paid to acquire the necessary right of way for any affected homes and businesses. The state is covering the costs of utility relocation and construction. The Tennessee Department of Transportation recently took bids for the construction project, and received a low one of $26,718,576.72.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte said the state has a pre-construction meeting scheduled for mid-August and that groundbreaking is tentatively set for the end of August. There are already some utility crews on Franklin Road working on utility relocation in advance of construction.

The project will expand Franklin Road to five lanes from Concord Road south to Moores Lane. A 10-foot multi-use path will also be built alongside the road. The project is expected to take three or four years to complete.

The right-of-way acquisition part of the project is already done. Part of the expansion is going to eat into the TBCH’s land. McCoy said the TBCH wanted to go ahead and save the stone from the entryway before the state just came in and knocked it down.

“When they start that construction they can come in here with a bulldozer and it would just be gone,” he said. “So we’re getting a jump on it.”

McCoy hopes to be able to use the stone they salvage from the entrance to construct a new sign and entrance at some point.

“We don’t know what that’s gonna look like, where its even gonna set because the road is going to be so different,” he said. The TBCH might try to reincorporate even more of its history into the new entrance, though. McCoy said the organization still had a couple of old lanterns that used to sit atop the stone entrance. Maybe those could be worked in somehow.

As disruptive as the project will be, McCoy said he was looking forward to the day the work is completed and a new, expanded Franklin Road will sit in front of the TBCH.

“It’s sure gonna be nice because pulling out of this road in the afternoon and turning in in the mornings, you can sit there for a little bit,” he said.

The TBCH is going to reconfigure its access driveway off of Franklin road as well. Instead of just one lane coming in, after the redesign McCoy said the preliminary plan would be for one lane entering and two lanes exiting the TBCH.

There are other benefits McCoy can see from having to give up that swath of land for the project.

“It’s a little less grass for us to cut,” he said with a smile, before adding, “We’ll lose all those Bradford Pear trees, and that’s OK, too.” Those trees, once the symbol of Brentwood, have in recent years fallen out of favor because of their brittle limbs and stinky smell when blooming.

Whenever it gets started and however long it takes, McCoy said that the Franklin Road widening project has been a long time coming.

“I think we were first contacted about it over eight years ago,” he said.

In the meantime, the TBCH will continue to serve the children who stay there and prepare for its upcoming fundraising gala, which will be held October 5 at the Factory in Franklin.