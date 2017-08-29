Zoning change will bring storage facility to Wilson Pike Circle

Photo: A view along Wilson Pike Circle approaching the current site of Jim Johnson Landscaping, where the self storage facility will be built.

By LANDON WOODROOF

A new self storage facility will be coming to Wilson Pike Circle as a result of the Brentwood City Commission’s rezoning ordinance approval Monday night.

Bell & Associates Construction owns the properties at 255 and 263 Wilson Pike Circle. The company requested a zoning change for the latter property, which is the current location of longtime Brentwood business Jim Johnson Landscaping.

The change was requested because the property is presently zoned as C-2 (Commercial Retail), but storage facilities are only allowable under the C-3 (Commercial Warehouse) zoning category.

“To me this was proper planning,” City Commissioner Ken Travis said. “That’s some difficult property along there. I think Darek Bell was very forthcoming to come to us, and I think both sides did proper planning. I think this will be the best use of this land because it is such a difficult road this sits on.”

Bell had made the case at the ordinance’s first reading in July that the storage facility would have less of a traffic impact on narrow Wilson Pike Circle.

“We started thinking, what doesn’t use a lot of parking and doesn’t generate a lot of traffic?” Bell said at that meeting. “And pretty much self storage is one of the few things I could come up with that would mitigate that.”

On Monday night, commissioners agreed.

“It’s a much better use of the property in my opinion,” Commissioner Regina Smithson said. “It’s a lot less traffic.”

“Storage units are a much less traffic burden than office buildings would be if you had two side-by-side office buildings,” Commissioner Rhea Little said.

According to city documents, Bell had originally presented a request for both of the adjacent properties on Wilson Pike Circle, one of which was Bell & Associates Construction’s former headquarters. That proposal called for a storage facility at 263 Wilson Pike Circle and an office building at 255 Wilson Pike Circle.

A traffic study was done to gauge impacts from construction. The study found northbound traffic on Wilson Pike Circle could experience delays of up to two minutes as a result of this development.

Since the office building is no longer part of the request, the study is no longer applicable, according to city documents. A new traffic study may be conducted if the company does decide to develop the 255 Wilson Pike circle site as an office building.

After some concerns were raised, the city came up with a list of requirements related to the rezoning ordinance, City Manager Kirk Bednar said.

“The feeling I believe was that while self storage may be an acceptable use there were some other C-3 uses that might not be exactly acceptable there, so staff has prepared and the applicant has agreed to some special restrictions,” he said.

The primary restriction is the only C-3 use allowed on the site that is not also allowed under C-2 would be a storage facility. While C-2 and C-3 zoning largely overlap, C-3 adds some uses prohibited under C-2. Those include self storage facilities, but also things like auto repair or machine shops and businesses that perform certain “industrial activities.”

Some of the other restrictions outline that the storage facility may not offer outside access to storage, will not be allowed to store boats or campers outside and will have to locate any loading docks in the rear of the building.