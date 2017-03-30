Storm threats lessened, but weather service urges to stay aware

By EMILY R. WEST

While the threat of sever storms has lessened in the Middle Tennessee area, the Nashville Weather Service still says to stay weather aware.

Meteorologist Matt Reagan said the weather event isn’t to the degree of outlook it was on Wednesday, but that a group storms will still march eastward across the state. Schools closed early in anticipation of the afternoon’s storms.

“There’s a complex of thunderstorms down toward the Gulf Coast and it’s stealing the moisture,” Reagan said. We are not quite as moist, and the storms don’t have a much fuel to work with. It’s not a bad thing that has happened, but there’s a still threat. We don’t want people to let their guard down.”

Reagan said right now the NWS would monitor storms that have started form along the Mississippi River into Memphis. He said the main threat now is damaging straight line winds and hail. However, no one can rule out a tornado.