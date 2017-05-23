Stormi Wagley rides in Tour de Natchez Trace in honor of late husband

PHOTO: Stormi Wagley poses with her bike after a day of training for the Tour de Natchez Trace // Photo courtesy of Stormi Wagley via Facebook

BY ASHLEY COKER

Completing the Tour de Natchez Trace (TDNT) is an impressive physical feat for everyone who joins the annual four-day, 444 mile charity ride; for Stormi Wagley it is also a test of mental and emotional strength.

Stormi on Tuesday embarked on the 2017 TDNT in honor of her husband, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Kyle Wagley.

Kyle completed the grueling ride in 2016. He passed away in March after a two-year battle with stage four stomach cancer, but not before making Stormi promise to do this year’s ride in his place.

“On the inside I was screaming, ‘Heck no! I do not want to ride my bike for 444 miles. That is insane,’” Stormi recalled at the TDNT send-off breakfast Tuesday morning. “But needless to say, I said yes. So, here I am. This year is not for me. It is for him.”

The couple were high school sweethearts and have been together 13 years. They have one daughter, Kensi, and they would have celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary this year.

Kyle originally started biking as a way to remain active while going through chemotherapy treatments.

“I am a very active person, so seeing him sit on the couch every day going through chemo was just not an option,” Stormi said. “For Father’s Day of 2015, I bought him a bicycle.”

Stormi put the bike together herself, and she somehow managed to install brakes in a way that prevented the bike from making left turns.

“My solution was: It’s America. We drive on the right side of the road anyway. Just take a wide left. Simple. Fixed,” Stormi said, laughing. “I mean he could stop just fine. He just had to take wide left turns.”

It was that quirky bicycle that started Kyle down the path that would lead to the TDNT, and nine months after his last chemo treatment, he showed up ready to ride. After training for less than a year while simultaneously fighting cancer, he completed the tour with the fastest group of riders.

Two months after finishing the 2016 TDNT, Kyle found out his cancer had returned.

He participated in a clinical trial with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the couple even traveled to Mexico for treatment.

“Without the Army’s consent, we ran off to Mexico to try anything and everything at that point,” Stormi said. “Let me tell you how happy they were that we ran off to a different country.”

Unfortunately, the treatments were unsuccessful.

Stormi has been training for months, but she is still a little bit apprehensive about undertaking the TDNT.

“I’m not real sure what I’ve gotten myself into. Ignorance is bliss at this point,” Stormi said. “I haven’t checked the weather or anything. At this point, I have done everything that I can do to train for it, and if I’m not ready, it’s just too late.”

Her apprehension has not dampened her eagerness to honor her husband with this ride, though.

“It will be an exciting and emotional week, but I’m looking forward to it,” Stormi said.

TDNT participants must raise a minimum of $2,500 in donations to participate in the ride, with proceeds going to charities that support veterans, including Reboot Recovery and Operation Stand Down.

Stormi raised over $8,000, making her this year’s top-earning participant.

Riders set out for four days of pedaling in intense heat and predicted storms Tuesday. By Saturday, they will have covered the entire Natchez Trace Trail.

