Stout rushing attack guides Summit to program’s first playoff win

Photos by KINDELL BUCHANAN

Summit (9-2) built on its historic season Friday with its program’s first playoff win.

Led by stout rushing performances from running backs Payton Craig and George Odimegwu, the Spartans took down Hillwood 42-7 in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Craig racked up 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, while Odimegwu had 134 rushing yards and a score on 12 carries.

Matt Szymanski added an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown to cap the scoring with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, Summit allowed 227 passing yards and recorded three interceptions.

Summit will host Page (8-3) for a second-round matchup on Nov. 10. The Spartans defeated Page 35-17 in Week 6.