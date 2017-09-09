Stoxstill-Diggs wills FRA past DCA

FRA quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs recorded 170 rushing yards, 81 passing yards and four touchdowns (2 run) in Friday’s 35-32 win at Donelson Christian Academy.

It’s FRA’s second straight victory after starting the season 0-2.

FRA wide receiver Lance Wilhoite caught six passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Watson Tansil rushed for 92 yards and a score.

Defensive back Riley Speed had a pick-six, four pass breakups and three tackles.

The Panthers enter a bye week before hosting Nashville Christian on Sept. 22.