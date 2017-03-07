Stray dog? No, stray hog: Animal Center gets piglet

By Christian Marnon

The Williamson County Animal Shelter received a portly addition to its selection of adoptable animals.

Meet Charlie, a 6-month-old Juliana pig dropped off at the shelter last week:



According to WCAS Public Outreach Assistant Sam Anderson, Charlie was living high on the hog in her previous owner’s home.

“She actually used to sleep in her owner’s bed,” Anderson said. “She was a companion pet much like a cat or dog. And she was potty-trained.”

Although pigs are cleaner than their reputation suggests, Anderson said homeowners associations would likely forbid ownership of them. She encourages anyone considering adoption of an atypical pet like a pig to research the rules and regulations of their communities beforehand.

“[Charlie] wasn’t brought in due to temperament problems, but an HOA,” Anderson said.

Household pigs invite problems due to their weight as well. At 6 months, Charlie is 50 pounds. Matt Horsman, director of the Williamson County UT Agriculture Extension said “teacup-sized” pigs can be created through genetic selection, but there is considerable variability in weight potential.

“As long as you keep selecting for size, you can create that teacup animal, but I don’t think there are too many of them that are considered a ‘breed’” he said. “People need to research what the end-size of that adult life animal is going to be. Don’t just rely on what the marketing tells you. [More often] these pigs are going to creep up to the 100 pound mark rather than the 30, 40 or 50 pound mark.

Anyone considering pet pig adoption should recognize their mentality as prey animals, Horsman said. This could potentially cause issues with cats and dogs.

“[A pigs’] mentality is to always be aware that something is always going to eat them,” Horsman said. “If you bring a strange dog in, that could upset [them].”

“Dogs and cats have been domesticated for thousands of years. You’re talking about thousands of years of genetic selection for animals that are going to be companions. Even if you can breed pigs much faster, you don’t have anything close to that genetic selection.”

Despite the potential challenges of pig adoption, Charlie went to rescue on Tuesday.

“We’re very excited this rescue was able to take the pig and find her a good home,” Anderson said. “What’s nice about this rescue is she’s out of the shelter environment. It can get noisy here, and our biggest goal in the care of our animals is to keep their stress level as low as possible. So, [this rescue] will help her a lot.”