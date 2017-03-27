Strong winds, hail possible this afternoon

BROUGHT TO YOU BY Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

A cycle of severe weather bringing strong winds and hail is expected to move into the Nashville area this afternoon.

“There’s a line that’s trying to develop that should be here by 2 p.m. or so,” Faith Borden, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.

The storms could last through 10 p.m., bringing with them 60 to 65 mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

Tornadoes are a possibility as well, although Borden said “that’s not the greatest threat.”

Residents are advised to bring any outside items, such as lawn furniture, inside for risk of being blown away. Additionally, Borden said drivers should be careful due to possible flooding on roads. Rain is not the main concern, but caution is advised.

It might continue to rain overnight, but the rain will give way to considerably nicer weather in the coming days, she said.

“By [Tuesday] evening and Wednesday and on Thursday it’s gonna be beautiful,” Borden said, with high temperatures in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s.