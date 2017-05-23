Student athletes honored at third Willco awards

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Coach Phil Fulmer knows a thing or two about winning.

The former football coach for the University of Tennessee won a national championship in 1998 with the Volunteers, two SEC titles and five SEC East division titles.

He had a message for Williamson County students Tuesday night, as they were honored for their sports accomplishments:

“We’ve got potential all around us,” Fulmer said Tuesday night. “All of the time.”

Fulmer was on hand Tuesday night to serve as the guest speaker for The Willco Awards, the third annual installment of the sports banquet held to honor the best high school athletes in Williamson County. The event was held at The Factory in Franklin.

The night started with a red carpet walk by the athletes into the venue with them being interviewed. Vince Neal, singer for the hard rock band Motley Crue, made a surprise appearance.

Standing outside the factory, the singer said he had just moved to Leiper’s Fork.

“I want to get involved in the community,” Neal said.

The banquet honored more than 100 athletes, students and coaches involved with Williamson County sports.

During an interview, boys tennis player of the year Sam Fischer, a Brentwood High School student, was asked about his plans after high school and why he chose to go to the University of Alabama.

“Because it’s a helluva lot better than Tennessee,” he quipped.

Fulmer later remarked about his “friend from Alabama.”

“I like youthful enthusiasm,” Fulmer said. “But I was 11-5 against Alabama.”

The crowd roared in laughter.

Fulmer also told the story of how his favorite team was the 1994 Tennessee team. It was the team with the two starting quarterbacks who went down with injury and by the fourth game, Fulmer was playing a freshman quarterback named Peyton Manning. But, at that point the team was 1-3.

Fulmer said he went to talk to Athletic Director Doug Dickey, a former coach himself, and told Dickey he was afraid they may not win another game that year.

“I asked him ‘If I lose the rest of the games are you still going to love me?’” Fulmer said. “He said, ‘We’ll love you, but we’re sure going to miss you.’”

The team won seven of the next eight games that year.

The winners of The Wilco Awards were:

Courage Award: Hunter Garston, Independence High School

Male Team of the Year: Independence Basketball

Female Team of the Year: Brentwood Volleyball

Male Sports Coach of the Year: Greg Glass, Independence High School Basketball

Female Sports Coach of the Year: Barbara Campbell, Brentwood High School Volleyball

Male Athlete of the Year: Grayson Murphy, Independence High School, Basketball

Female Athlete of the Year: Logan Eggleston, Brentwood High School, Volleyball

Student Athlete of the Year: Emma Sanders, Page High School

Athletic Trainer of the Year: Meg Stockham, Summit High School

Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award: Hunter Dupree, Independence High School

Media Student of the Year: Cam Wilson, Ravenwood High School

Directors Cup Division 1: Brentwood High School

Directors Cup Division 2: Page High School

Girl’s Cross Country: Annika Sleenholf, Ravenwood High School

Boy’s Cross County: Brodey Hasty, Brentwood High School

Girl’s Golf: Annie Paris, Brentwood High School

Boy’s Golf: Trenton Johnson, Brentwood High School

Volleyball: Logan Eggleston, Brentwood High School

Football (Defensive): David Demke, Independence High School

Football (Offensive): Brandon Hines, Independence High School

Football Player of the Year: Landon Guidry, Independence High School

Girls Soccer: Peyton DePriest, Franklin High School

Girls Basketball: Kierra Downey, Ravenwood High School

Boys Basketball: Grayson Murphy, Independence High School

Girls Wrestling: Zanaya Shropshire, Independence High School

Boys Wrestling: Jack Shrader, Franklin High School

Girls Bowling: Camy Barber, Brentwood High School

Boys Bowling: Michael Krewson, Summit High School

Cheer: Erin Gardner, Franklin High School

Dance: Haley Diggs, Ravenwood High School

Girls Tennis: Somer Henry, Brentwood High School

Boys Tennis: Sam Fischer, Brentwood High School

Girls Track: Riley White, Ravenwood High School

Boys Track: T.J. Sheffield, Independence High School

Boys Soccer: Joseph Malloy, Franklin High School

Softball: Hannah Koenig, Brentwood High School

Baseball: Robert Hassell, Independence High School

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.