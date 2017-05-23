Student athletes honored at third Willco awards

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER
Coach Phil Fulmer knows a thing or two about winning.
The former football coach for the University of Tennessee won a national championship in 1998 with the Volunteers, two SEC titles and five SEC East division titles.
He had a message for Williamson County students Tuesday night, as they were honored for their sports accomplishments:
“We’ve got potential all around us,” Fulmer said Tuesday night. “All of the time.”
Fulmer was on hand Tuesday night to serve as the guest speaker for The Willco Awards, the third annual installment of the sports banquet held to honor the best high school athletes in Williamson County. The event was held at The Factory in Franklin.
The night started with a red carpet walk by the athletes into the venue with them being interviewed. Vince Neal, singer for the hard rock band Motley Crue, made a surprise appearance.
Standing outside the factory, the singer said he had just moved to Leiper’s Fork.
“I want to get involved in the community,” Neal said.
The banquet honored more than 100 athletes, students and coaches involved with Williamson County sports.
During an interview, boys tennis player of the year Sam Fischer, a Brentwood High School student, was asked about his plans after high school and why he chose to go to the University of Alabama.
“Because it’s a helluva lot better than Tennessee,” he quipped.
Fulmer later remarked about his “friend from Alabama.”
“I like youthful enthusiasm,” Fulmer said. “But I was 11-5 against Alabama.”
The crowd roared in laughter.
Fulmer also told the story of how his favorite team was the 1994 Tennessee team. It was the team with the two starting quarterbacks who went down with injury and by the fourth game, Fulmer was playing a freshman quarterback named Peyton Manning. But, at that point the team was 1-3.
Fulmer said he went to talk to Athletic Director Doug Dickey, a former coach himself, and told Dickey he was afraid they may not win another game that year.
“I asked him ‘If I lose the rest of the games are you still going to love me?’” Fulmer said. “He said, ‘We’ll love you, but we’re sure going to miss you.’”
The team won seven of the next eight games that year.
The winners of The Wilco Awards were:
Courage Award: Hunter Garston, Independence High School
Male Team of the Year: Independence Basketball
Female Team of the Year: Brentwood Volleyball
Male Sports Coach of the Year: Greg Glass, Independence High School Basketball
Female Sports Coach of the Year: Barbara Campbell, Brentwood High School Volleyball
Male Athlete of the Year: Grayson Murphy, Independence High School, Basketball
Female Athlete of the Year: Logan Eggleston, Brentwood High School, Volleyball
Student Athlete of the Year: Emma Sanders, Page High School
Athletic Trainer of the Year: Meg Stockham, Summit High School
Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award: Hunter Dupree, Independence High School
Media Student of the Year: Cam Wilson, Ravenwood High School
Directors Cup Division 1: Brentwood High School
Directors Cup Division 2: Page High School
Girl’s Cross Country: Annika Sleenholf, Ravenwood High School
Boy’s Cross County: Brodey Hasty, Brentwood High School
Girl’s Golf: Annie Paris, Brentwood High School
Boy’s Golf: Trenton Johnson, Brentwood High School
Volleyball: Logan Eggleston, Brentwood High School
Football (Defensive): David Demke, Independence High School
Football (Offensive): Brandon Hines, Independence High School
Football Player of the Year: Landon Guidry, Independence High School
Girls Soccer: Peyton DePriest, Franklin High School
Girls Basketball: Kierra Downey, Ravenwood High School
Boys Basketball: Grayson Murphy, Independence High School
Girls Wrestling: Zanaya Shropshire, Independence High School
Boys Wrestling: Jack Shrader, Franklin High School
Girls Bowling: Camy Barber, Brentwood High School
Boys Bowling: Michael Krewson, Summit High School
Cheer: Erin Gardner, Franklin High School
Dance: Haley Diggs, Ravenwood High School
Girls Tennis: Somer Henry, Brentwood High School
Boys Tennis: Sam Fischer, Brentwood High School
Girls Track: Riley White, Ravenwood High School
Boys Track: T.J. Sheffield, Independence High School
Boys Soccer: Joseph Malloy, Franklin High School
Softball: Hannah Koenig, Brentwood High School
Baseball: Robert Hassell, Independence High School
