STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Anna Jones

Senior

Anna Jones, daughter of Bart and Nicole Jones, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.

She is involved with worship band and serve teams with her home church, Forest Hills Baptist Church. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and is on the headmaster’s list.

One of her biggest passions is mission work. She loves going on trips with her church to help those who are less fortunate. One of her favorite trips was to Costa Rica, where her team accomplished essential tasks to help the people of Costa Rica who could not afford to help themselves.

“I love being down there and serving with the missionaries… it’s really cool to keep that bond with those people and go back and serve those kids every year,” she said.

Her favorite class is Christian Dynamics with Coach Perry because of how interesting and unique it is. The class looks at truths in the Bible and applies them to the world today.

Her biggest role model and inspiration is her father, Bart.

“He handles a lot of situations with patience and has passion that’s really admirable,” Jones said.

After finishing at Brentwood Academy, Jones hopes to attend Samford University and study student ministry. She would also like to attend seminary for child and family studies and human development.