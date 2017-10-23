STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Sarah Bryant

Senior

Sarah Bryant, daughter of Jeff and Denise Bryant, is senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.

Bryant is a member of the cross country and track teams at Brentwood Academy. She also plays the piano and clarinet and is the editor of Flight, Brentwood Academy’s literary magazine.

She is passionate about social justice in the community and said she would eventually like to formulate policy at a government level.

She said, “I’m really passionate about social issues and learning more… being able to form opinions and help people.”

She was also a National Merit Semifinalist.

Her favorite class is AP Spanish Language and Culture because she “loves speaking Spanish and learning about other countries.”

Her two biggest role models and sources of inspiration are her parents because of how hardworking and selfless they are. Her father Jeff teaches chemistry at Brentwood Academy and her mother Denise is works at Vanderbilt as a Speech Language Pathologist.

Bryant said, “They’re both just really good leaders in their fields… they’re also really humble.”

After graduation, she plans to attend college to pursue a major in international studies. She hopes to have a career related to the government and public policy.