STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Micah Skinner

Senior

Micah Skinner, daughter of Stephanie and Michael Skinner, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.

Skinner is a member of a Robotics team at Brentwood Academy and is the captain of her team. Leading up to the World Championship Tournament that happens every year, each team builds a robot with certain features and specifications. At the tournament, teams from all over the world compete to win.

Skinner is a National Merit Scholar, an accomplishment of which she is very proud. She is also passionate about Spanish. Her favorite class is AP Spanish with Ms. Martin. She said she really enjoys it because she loves learning about other cultures.

“We only speak in Spanish. Right now were talking about social media, education and real world problems… it’s not just camping vocabulary,” she said.

Her biggest role model is her older half-sister. She said she is a great leader and is very compassionate, two qualities that Skinner tries to strive for. “It’s inspiring to see her treat everyone with compassion,” she said.

After finishing at BA, she would like to go to college to pursue a degree in computer science.