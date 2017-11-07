STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Harrison Smith

Senior

Harrison Smith, son of Amy Smith, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.

He is a member of the wrestling and tennis teams and this is his second year serving as the captain of the football team. He is also involved with the chemistry and math teams at BA and does Youth Legislature.

Smith started playing football in the fifth grade and hasn’t stopped since. It is one of his biggest passions, along with traveling. Two of his favorite places he’s traveled to are Mexico and Austin, Texas.

He said that of his accomplishments, he is proud to be the captain of the football team and that he made All-Region in football.

His favorite class is Biology because he really enjoys science, in any form. Coach Matthews is his favorite teacher “because he loves football and Texas.”

One of his biggest inspirations and role models is his father, who was an accomplished neurosurgeon. He was also a pilot and bilingual.

Smith called him a fighter saying, “He worked very hard and was always pushing his horizons.”

After finishing at BA, he plans to attend one of several colleges including University of Texas, University of Georgia, Yale or University of North Carolina. He plans to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a neurosurgeon.