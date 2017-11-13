STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Olivia Culp

Senior

Olivia Culp, daughter of Kathy Culp, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.

Culp is involved in theatre, both in and out of school and BA Speech and Debate. She said one of her favorite parts of theatre is the ability to play a character so different from herself. Additionally, she is nationally ranked in Speech and Debate.

Along with theatre and speech and debate, Culp is passionate about loving others.

Her favorite class is African American History with Coach Perry.

“I love learning about a history that is often glanced over,” Culp said.

Her biggest role model and inspiration is her mother, Kathy. She said that she really admires her strength and that “even in her weakness, she comes off as controlled and collected.”

After graduating from BA this year, she would like to attend one of a few colleges including Belmont University and New York University. She plans to pursue a major in musical theatre.