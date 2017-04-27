STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Caroline Dean

Senior

Senior Caroline Dean, daughter of Susan and Gary Dean, is the Student of the Week for Brentwood Academy.

Dean is a member of the track and field team and a captain of the cross-country team. She has made the Varsity top 7 since her freshman year and competed at the State Champion 3 of the last 4 years. She is a member of the Student Leadership team, an officer for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program and a member of the staff for the Academy’s Flight Magazine.

Dean loves that she can apply what she’s learned in school to the world at large and that what she learns can be as much practical as it is academic. She loves that her friends are at school and she can share time with them there.

Her favorite class right now is AP Spanish. She said: “We are able to talk about everything in Spanish and we can discuss real life issues and view them with ta worldly perspective. I have improved my speaking and so I have taken down a lot of the language barrier.”

Her favorite teacher, Spanish teacher Molly Martin, stems directly from her favorite class. Ms. Martin cares to truly know and invest in each student. She also admires Coach and History teacher Mike Vazquez for his passion about history and how he makes the stories come to life.

Dean is passionate about people. She said: “I want to love people where they are in life and Spanish goes hand in hand with this. When I am able to break down the language barrier, I can connect in a way that is much deeper.”

Dean also is passionate about being a teacher. She wants to invest in kids and watch them grow.

Dean attends Midtown Fellowship Church and looks to her disciple group leaders, Emily Keely and Shelby Walker, as role models. They love people well and are accepting of every one. She also admires Cross Country Coach Cathy Cheeseman for her hard work and how deeply she cares for others.

Outside of school, Dean is involved with her youth group and church. She enjoys spending time with friends, listening to music, painting, reading, and shopping. She loves to babysit and in the summer she is a worker at Camp Wonderfully Made.

Dean will be attending Auburn University in the fall where she will study elementary education and Spanish.