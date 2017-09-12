STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Sam

Senior

Sam Gonas, son of Jill and John Gonas, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s student of the week.

Gonas is involved in several organizations in and out of school. He is a member of National Honor Society, YoungLife and Business Club.

Outside of school, he works with two special organizations, Cultivate Nashville and Spring Back Mattresses. Cultivate Nashville grows organic produce in the city and then donates and sells it. Spring Back Mattresses is an organization that helps disenfranchised men who have been previously incarcerated transition into employment while also repurposing used mattresses and box springs.

His favorite class is economics. He said it is because he loves “learning about how the economy works” and feels it pertains greatly to his everyday life.

When asked what he is passionate about he said he is intentional about bettering himself. He also aims to “show Christ’s love to everyone” he comes across.

Gonas’ favorite teacher is Floyd Elliot. He said, “He invested so much into me last year. I was struggling and he helped me overcome that and rise to the top of the class.”

Gonas also plays baseball for a travel team. He plays the position of right field and said one of his favorite memories to think back on is winning the state championship.

“We barely made it past the opening games and then we just kept winning… we ended up winning the whole thing so it was pretty special,” he said.

In the coming future, Gonas plans to become an investment banker. He became interested through his father, who teaches finance at Belmont.

“From a young age he’s let me have a stock portfolio. I manage my aunt’s money and I also manage my own college fund… Me and my brothers have a competition on who can make the most money,” Gonas said.

In the fall, he plans to attend Furman University.