STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Ellie Gilliam

Senior

Ellie Gilliam, daughter of Mark and Leslie Gilliam, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s student of the week.

Gilliam plays basketball and softball, both for the school. She plays the positions of guard in basketball and left field in softball.

One of her biggest passions is mission work. For the last two years, Gilliam has gone to Uganda, Africa on mission trips with the 147 Million Orphans organization.

“I started going two years ago. Being there… it drew this passion from me that I’ve never felt before,” Gilliam said.

While they are there, volunteers with 147 buy the community food, complete construction projects, and help them in whatever other ways they may need.

One of Gilliam’s favorite teachers is Mr. Hollis. Hollis teaches English and computer class at Brentwood Academy. She said that he “just gets life and is one of the most encouraging teachers.”

According to Gilliam, one of her biggest influencers and role models in her life is her father, Mark. She said that he has been through several trying times in his life and always brings hope to their family. She aspires to be more like him as she continues to grow.

In the fall, she hopes to attend a good school to pursue a degree in nursing. She said that her interest in nursing can be traced back to her first visit to Africa. She said, “I saw so many sick kids… something inside of me… just turned that switch [on.]”