STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Emily Hickman

Senior

Emily Hickman, daughter of Mary Page and Del Hickman, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s student of the week.

Hickman is involved with several musical organizations and extracurricular activities including Contemporary Music Ensemble and Spanish Club. She is also an Admissions Day Ambassador, the Varsity girls basketball manager, and a National Anthem singer. She sings at most of Brentwood Academy’s sporting events.

She has won awards for being on the Honor Roll and in National Honors Society.

Her favorite thing about Brentwood Academy is that it provides her with “a safe environment to worship God and have relationships with friends and teachers.”

Music is one of Hickman’s biggest passions. She said that she has been singing her whole life and that “it has become a part of” her. So, it comes as no surprise what her favorite class is: Contemporary Music Ensemble. She said the loves it because it is a class completely devoted to music.

Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Miller, the school’s college counseling director. “She is so encouraging, kind and honest,” Hickman said.

Next, she said that her biggest role model is her father, Del. She said, “He is the hardest working and most selfless person I know.”

Outside of school, Hickman is involved in a House band/ performance program called School of Rock. She has been a part of School of Rock for four years. With them, she takes lessons every week, rehearses, performs and gets to travel all over the world with a band on tour. She said, “I get to stay busy with them and I’m just really fortunate to have that opportunity.” Her favorite genre of music to perform is classic 80’s rock.

After graduating, Hickman plans to attend Belmont University where she will pursue a degree in commercial music with an emphasis in business and performance.