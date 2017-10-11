STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Nathan Springman

Senior

Nathan Springman, son of Lisa and Tony Springman, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.

He is involved in robotics and orchestra through at Brentwood Academy.

According to Springman, in the robotics program students form small teams, with anywhere from four to ten members, and then they “spend weeks designing, testing, programming and building” their robots to compete in different tournaments. The winning teams are then given awards based on design, programming and other technical accomplishments.

In the orchestra, Springman plays the harp. He said he has been playing since he was in the first grade. When asked how he got his start, he said, “It just kind of happened.” Then he explained that while on a church retreat, he picked up a small harp and began playing. His mother, Lisa, said he was a natural.

His favorite type of music to listen to is jazz and his favorite to play are movie scores.

One of his biggest role models is the school’s Robotics Coach, Chris Allen. Springman said he is “so dedicated to each student and the success of the team; both success in the competition and enjoying being part of the team.”

After finishing up his senior year at BA, he plans to attend Washington University to pursue a career in the aerospace industry.