STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Salvatore Sarabbi

Junior

Junior Salvatore Sarabbi, son of Heather Simpson and Jim Sarabbi, recently was named the Student of the Week for Brentwood High School.

Sarabbi loves that school provides a place and atmosphere for being social with friends as well as means of expressing oneself through different classes.

English teacher and cross country head Coach William Anderson said, “Sal is the student every teacher hopes to get in his class every year. He is attentive and hardworking; he shows up early and stays late. He puts in the work. While he can be quiet in class, he is always engaged, and will take a chance on any question you ask him. It has been a pleasure to work with him this year and I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next year and the years to come.”

Sarabbi’s favorite class right now is math because he really enjoys solving things and he finds the math to be easy. He also enjoys his English class. His favorite teacher is Coach Anderson, who is “funny as well as a great teacher. He teaches how to fulfill life goals and is very passionate about his work.”

AP History teacher Kate Waddell said, “Sal is such a pleasure to have in class. He is hardworking, thoughtful, and friendly.”

Sarabbi is passionate about art. He loves to create new things and to work with color. He works in many medias but enjoys sculpting and drawing the most.

Sarabbi looks to his father as a role model, saying, “He shows me and tells me how to be successful and to be a confident leader.” Sarabbi’s love for cooking came from his Dad, a cook himself.

Outside of school, Sarabbi likes to play basketball with friends. He attends Fellowship Bible Church and is active with their youth group.

Sarabbi would like to attend college in Tennessee or North Carolina. One day, he would like to own his own restaurant or business.