STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Hannah Yader

Senior

Hannah Yader, daughter of Troy and Shelia Yader, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s student of the week for the school.

Yader is an ambitiuous and hardworking student with lots of interests including: bowling, photography and volunteering in children’s ministry. She is also passionate about animals.

Yader’s list of accomplishments is quite long and equally impressive. She runs her own photography business, was the portrait editor of the 2017 award-winning yearbook, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She also volunteers to teach a class at Fellowship Children’s Ministry and volunteers to help refugees learn how to write checks at Junior Achievement.

Her favorite class is Bible because she said “it gives an insightful look into a profound work of literature.”

Assistant Principal, Oceana Sheehan, praised Yader for her helpful, caring nature. She said she is “responsible and kind to everyone, always helpful to students and staff, and an outstanding student.”

Open minded, sincere and thoughtful are all words that Yader uses to describe herself. After high school, she would like to have a career in social work or family/marriage abuse counseling.