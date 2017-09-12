STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Brianna Jordanov

Junior

Brianna Jordanov, daughter of Jennifer and Boris Jordanov, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s student of the week. She is a member of both the cross country and track team at Brentwood.

One of her biggest passions is travel. She said she loves it because “it is super exciting and you can learn about new cultures.”

Jordanov looks up to her parents for inspiration and guidance. She says this is because they always push her to do her best.

Her favorite class is Art History with Ms. McHugh because “she makes learning fun.”

McHugh said of Jordanov, “Brianna is an excellent student. She works hard in all of her classes, has a terrific, positive attitude, and is always prepared. She is also very kind and friendly to her classmates.”

After high school, Jordanov plans to study abroad in college and wants to help others no matter what career field she ends up in.