STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Caroline Mills

Sophomore

Caroline Mills, daughter of Lynn and Hunter Mills, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s student of the week.

Mills is passionate about the arts, specifically fashion and self-expression. She is also very diligent in her academic pursuits, making it in the top 15 percent of her freshman class.

Her favorite class is marketing. She said, “I love learning things in class that I can apply in the real world.”

One of her biggest role models and inspirations is her sister. She looks up to her due to her strong spirit and drive. She is inspired by her determination and looks to her for guidance.

One of her teachers expressed her appreciation for Mills’ own determined spirit:

“Caroline is very attentive and participatory in class. She always adds to the class discussion and demonstrates her higher order thinking. Whenever we need someone to pitch in and help… she is always more than willing with a very positive attitude,” she said.

After graduating in a few years, Mills plans to attend college, although she does not have a specific school picked out just yet.

She said, in the future she sees herself driving “to go to college to study some form of business where” she could use her ideas to benefit and help a corporation.