STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Ethan Brady

Freshman

Ethan Brady, son of Andrea and Paul Brady, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and this week’s student of the week.

Brady has several different interests, all in the world of music. He enjoys playing guitar, drums and singing.

One accomplishment that Brady is proud of is his ability to adapt to new environments. He said, “I have moved seven times and been able to adapt and see the benefits of living in different places.”

Mr. Bshero is Brady’s favorite teacher at Brentwood. Bshero teaches Biology Honors. Brady said that he values him because he “connects with his teaching style” and “he makes learning fun.”

His role model is his older brother, Austin. He looks up to him because of his talents and passionate personality. He said he is a “fantastic example.”

Michelle Fuller, Brentwood High’s school counselor said of Brady, “Ethan Brady was chosen as student of the week because of his articulation that ‘he had a polarized view—a one-sided perspective’ until he heard both sides of a debate. His ‘aha’ moment was inspiring and demonstrated maturity, growth and a world view pledging to always seek multiple perspectives before forming an opinion.”

After finishing at Brentwood, Brady hopes to attend a university in southern California.