STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Gracey Harrison

Senior

Gracey Harrison, daughter of Karen and Mike Harrison, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s student of the week.

She is a part of the school marching band and has been for all four years of college. This winter, she will begin her third year in the Winter Guard.

She is very passionate about Brentwood’s Color Guard.

“Being the captain this year has driven me to always want to better the group,” she said.

Her favorite class is art because she loves being able to unwind with creativity and says she is appreciative of the class every day.

Sue Mounts, Harrison’s english teacher said, “She is a sweet, fun, intelligent addition to my class. I love having her as a student and I congratulate her for being student of the week.”

As far as her future after Brentwood, Harrison says she is debating between attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Flagler College.