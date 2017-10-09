STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

John Boshers

Junior

John Boshers, son of Jeannie and Gary Boshers, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

Boshers is a member of student government, Model UN, Youth in Government, Youth Leadership Brentwood and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is also involved with National French Honor Society and was recommended for Mu Alpha Theta.

According to Boshers, he is very passionate about student council because he enjoys helping lead his grade and planning school events.

His role model is Chance the Rapper.

“His philanthropist spirit and the way he lives his life loving people constantly inspires me,” Boshers said.

His favorite class is European History with Mr. Adams. He said, “I appreciate his teaching style and he makes history come alive.”

One of Boshers’ teachers said, “John is an outstanding student both inside and outside the classroom. As a junior, he is enrolled in five AP classes, with all A’s. Also, he is the junior class president, and helped lead the juniors in winning Homecoming this year. John is a hard worker and is a genuinely kind and generous person.”

As far as his plans for after high school, he would like to pursue a degree in education and become a high school history teacher.