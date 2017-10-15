STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Charles “Stone” Roston

Sophomore

Charles “Stone” Roston, son of Rod and Allison Roston, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

He is involved in several extracurricular activities through the school including football, wrestling and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Roston is passionate about volunteering and playing for the Brentwood High football and wrestling teams. He also owns his own landscaping business, a huge accomplishment for a sophomore in high school.

His favorite class is history because he loves “learning about the past.”

One of his biggest role models and inspirations is his father, Rod.

“He is a good man and spends time with our family and works hard to make sure we have everything I need,” Roston said.

One of Roston’s teachers, Lynzey Fulco said, “Stone is the most engaged student I have. He’s active in all discussions, is always so positive, and is so polite to everyone. He holds the door open for students as they walk into class and greets each person he sees. I am always impressed by his kindness and openness. He is truly a pleasure to teach and know!”

After finishing at Brentwood High next year, he plans to attend college to pursue a career in orthodontia.