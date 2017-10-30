STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Katie Skoda

Senior

Katie Soda, daughter of Kristie and Charles Skoda, is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

Skoda is a member of the BHS girls lacrosse team as well as a member of the Tea Club, National Honor Society and Habitat for Humanity. She is very proud of her involvement with National Honor Society and is the President of the Tea Club.

Her favorite class is AP Psychology with Mrs. Hart. She said she loves it because of how interesting it is and she “loves the topic.”

Her role models are her older brothers. She said, “They embody what I believe honest and caring humans should be.” She also said she looks up to their confident and strong personalities.

Skoda describes herself as caring, contemplative and personable.

One of her teachers, Mr. Doug Anderson said of her, “Katie is one of the most engaging and positive students I have in AP Environmental Science. This relentless engagement with the course helps to drive classroom discussions and curriculum. This ultimately leads to her success in the classroom. Overall, she is an asset to the course, the school and ultimately the community. Really, she’s one of my favorites this year.”

After graduating from BHS this year, she would like to attend an Ivy League university where she will pursue a NROTC scholarship. One day, she hopes to become a Naval Pilot.