STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Elizabeth Qiao

Junior

Elizabeth Qiao, daughter of Ying Wu and Fuiong Qiao, is a junior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

She is a member of numerous clubs and activities including: Model UN, Youth In Government, Public Forum Debate and Forensics, French National Honor Society, Interact Club and Mu Alpha Theta.

Debate is one of her biggest passions.

“It changed my entire perspective and character,” Qiao said. “Learning to always take into account both sides of an argument and to generate my own position have taught me unexpected lessons on human independence and authority.”

Her role model is no one specific, but rather “anyone who goes out of his or her way to lighten another’s day.” She said, “It is worth more to have a positive impact on others than any other possible achievement.”

Her favorite teacher is her English teacher, Mr. Baker.

“He truly inspired my views on the English language. I can finally appreciate the subtleties of literature and understand their implications, along with learning how to incorporate classic authors arguments into my own lifestyle.”

“Elizabeth is a wonderful young lady who is respected by her teachers and peers. As a junior, she is enrolled in six AP classes, with all As, and finds time to be with friends as well. Elizabeth is a hard worker and is a genuinely kind and generous person.”

As far as the future after graduating high school, Qiao is still undecided.