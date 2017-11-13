STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Sarah Fisher

Sophomore

Sarah Fisher, daughter of Holly and Jason Fisher, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

She is involved with several interesting groups including Mu Alpha Theta and her church choir. She is works on the school newspaper, loves photography and plays the piano.

Of all of her passions, Fisher said her biggest is writing.

“It’s something I really enjoy and take seriously. I like to write for school and for fun, and I even write for the school’s newspaper,” she said.

Fisher was awarded with Most Outstanding Student in Spanish I Honors and was in the top ten percent of her class for her freshman year.

One of her biggest role models is her mother, Holly.

“She does so much for me and the rest of my family. She is always willing to go the extra mile to make sure we are happy without ever having to be asked,” she said. “She is amazing and I really look up to her.”

BHS Journalism teacher Matt Grimes said of Fisher, “In journalism, Sarah always brings a keen eye. She possesses a strong writing voice and an impressive work ethic that keeps us all accountable. She is an integral player on our newspaper staff.”

After finishing at BHS, she plans to attend college, although she is not sure of where just yet. She knows she would like to do something in the focus of writing.

She said, “No matter what, I’m going to work really hard to get into a good college and have a good career.”