STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Brentwood High School

Emma Blancheri

Junior

Junior Emma Blancheri, daughter of Kim and Matt Blancheri, is the Student of the Week for Brentwood High School.

Blancheri is a member of the Habitat for Humanity club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She use to take dance lessons, but gave them up this year to focus on school. During her sophomore year, she was in the Top 10% of her class and she has been on the A Honor roll all three years of High School.

Blancheri loves the opportunity to see her friends at school every day. She also enjoys the ability to work with so many different people as she learns.

PreCalculus teacher Christine Feiler said, “Emma is a wonderful young lady who is committed to her classes and is a model for her peers through her integrity and hard work.”

AP Language and Composition teacher Mark Baker added, “I count myself most fortunate to walk for a season with Emma Biancheri on this AP Language journey. She is the rarest of individuals, completely self-reliant, relentlessly diligent in all of her commitments, and gracious, with a spirit of humility and charity that I have not seen in many others. Emma is a blessing to all who know her and work with her each day, including her English teacher.”

Blancheri’s favorite class right now is Spanish. She loves learning a different language. Having Spanish heritage and a grandmother from Spain only enhances her desire to take in the language and culture of that country. She hopes to study abroad one day and knows that this class will be very helpful when that happens.

Blancheri’s favorite teacher is Spanish teacher Renee Phillips.

“Ms. Phillips is very helpful and is good at teaching Spanish, which is usually a hard subject.” Blancheri said.

In addition to being passionate about Spain and language, Blancheri is passionate about traveling. She said, “I think you can learn so much about different beliefs and become a more well-rounded person when experiencing another culture and visiting new places.”

Blancheri has been to Spain with her grandmother and is currently saving so she can continue her travels.

Outside of school, she is a member of a small youth group at Brentwood United Methodist church. She also enjoys spending time with friends.

Blancheri is not sure which college she would like to attend, but she hopes to study abroad and have a career that includes travelling.