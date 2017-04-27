STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Madeline Campbell

Freshman

Freshman Madeline Campbell, daughter of Jody and John Campbell, is the Student of the Week for Brentwood High School.

Campbell is a member of the Brentwood High School Swim Team and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Campbell is a triathlete outside of school.

Campbell loves meeting new people and she loves the many opportunities that Brentwood High offers students for getting involved with the schools and ways of learning more about what she loves.

Math teacher Allison Van Konynenberg said: “Madeline never hesitates to ask questions or take the extra initiative to get extra help. She is one of my hardest working students and I am extremely proud of the improvement I’ve seen in her so far. She is an outstanding student and I have so enjoyed teaching her!”

Social Studies teacher Mike Purcell added: “Madeline is a young lady who brings a positive attitude to class every day. She is polite, conscientious and a hard-working student, a pleasure to have in class!”

Campbell loves history class. She loves how interesting it is and how history is a story. Reading about so many people what they did to make their mark on the world is fascinating. Her favorite teacher, so far, has been Caitlyn Bradley at Brentwood Middle School. She said: “Mrs. Bradley never gave up on me. Whenever I needed help she was there! She is so funny on your worst days. She can make you smile! She is genuine. She cares about you and what you love!”

Campbell looks to her Mom as a role model and for inspiration. She said: “My Mom is super charismatic. Whenever I am having a bad day she can brighten it up! She has a compassionate heart to others no matter who you are! She is so generous; if my brother of I need any at all or I need anything at any point, she would be the one to give something up. I admire her and hope to be like her.”

Outside of school, Campbell is a triathlete and she strives to get better at them so she can compete in more. She attends Church of the City in Franklin and is a member of the Student Leadership team for her youth group. She teaches 2nd grade Sunday school and works at Once Upon a Child. She enjoys reading, biking and playing the ukulele.

Campbell developed a passion for adoption in 7th grade after reading the book, “Kisses from Kate.” She isn’t sure what this means for her yet, but she looks forward to learning more about it in the future.

Campbell has a few years before deciding which college is the best match for her goals. However, she is interested in education and becoming a primary school teacher.