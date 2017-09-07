STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Max Roth

Sophomore

Max Roth, son of Craig and Debbie Roth, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s student of the week.

Roth is a member of the school’s student council and is the secretary of the sophomore class. He has found that he has a strong interest and passion for history.

Winning the election to become secretary of the sophomore class is one of his biggest accomplishments. He is also very proud of overcoming his speech impediment.

Advanced Placement European History is his favorite class. Coach Elrod teaches the class and Roth says that he “loves what he teaches and that he cares about his students.”

His role model is impressive and some might say controversial: Napoleon Bonaparte. Bonaparte is known as one of the greatest military leaders of all time. He successfully conquered and unified all of France and became emperor.

Pam Vader, Principal of Ravenwood High School, spoke highly of Roth and his attention to history.

“Max has a wonderful sense of humor, which he describes as ‘old fashioned.’ He is fascinated about history, loving to learn about the accomplishments and failures of our ancestors,” Vader said.

After high school, he would like to have a career in business. Eventually, he would like to be able to own his own business involving electronics or robotics.