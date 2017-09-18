STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Michael Foster

Junior

Michael Foster, son of Steve and Stacey Foster, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s student of the week.

Foster participates in several extracurricular activities including: Band, Drumline, Yearbook Staff, ROTC, Habitat for Humanity, Fencing and Color Guard.

For those that do and don’t know him, it is obvious that one of his passions is music. He said he loves the expression of “school spirit through music.”

One of his biggest accomplishments was being awarded Cadet of the Year for the 2015-2016 year. He also received the Warrant Officers Award for outstanding service.

When asked to name is biggest role model and inspiration, Foster listed an impressive and unique person: General George S. Patton.

“His leadership style and accomplishments are things I look up to,” Foster said.

Ravenwood High’s Human Enrichment teacher, James Screeton, spoke highly of Foster’s thoughtful and mature attitude and his willingness to lead.

“I have found Michael to be dependable, conscientious, personable, and goal-oriented, possessing an exceptional sense of responsibility and maturity. In the classroom and as a vital member of the JROTC Program, Michael demonstrated the qualities and character of a natural leader,” Screeton said.

After graduating next year, Foster hopes to attend either the Air Force Academy, Notre Dame or Michigan State University. If he attends Notre Dame or Michigan State University, he plans to pursue a degree in music composition.